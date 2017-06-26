Just when I thought cropped pants weren’t my thing due to my short little legs… it turns out I was completely wrong! During my latest online shopping episode on Nakd.com I came across these black, cropped flared leg pants, and while almost autonomously thinking they won’t suit you, I added them to cart!?

Luckily I did, because they are a MUST for my Winter wardrobe. As scary and unpredictable as online shopping can be, sometimes it’s good to apply some wishful thinking and take a chance with some standout pieces that you normally wouldn’t purchase, because it’s most likely they will completely refresh your wardrobe.

If you do get a chance to jump on Nakd, I also recommend grabbing one of the Therese Lindenberg graphic tees. They are so on trend at the moment, and so affordable!

Top: Nakd

Pants: Here

Sneakers: Adidas

Jacket: Vintage

Bag: Clare V.





Advertisements