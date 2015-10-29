Curating the perfect wardrobe can be a tricky task. From work looks to outfits for the weekend, it can be difficult to stock up on varying pieces that you can wear weekly, let alone all-year round. For me, I generally try and find pieces that are basic, but with a point of difference. Whether it’s […]
Read More…
I’m not usually one to be organised when planning outfits, and I generally always leave it to the last minute. You will find me searching online next day delivery and express shipping frantically, and I can almost always pull through with something! This time, I wasn’t so lucky. I had 2 days until my pending wardrobe dilemma would end in […]
Read More…
When wearing a bikini outside isn’t socially acceptable, you know it’s time to become a little bit creative in the heat – which is exactly what I like to do throughout the start of year when the weather is nothing short of sweltering. On Saturday I attempted to go to the markets, and I wore […]
Read More…
Weekends are always best spent by the beach, however this has been slightly difficult considering the bikini dilemma that was plaguing my potential Summer trips to the coast. That is until I found the perfect pair from Kenni and Kai, which have swiftly rescued the major bikini drought I was suffering. The past Sunday was nothing […]
Read More…